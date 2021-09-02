$4.55 Million in Sales Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report $4.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.24 million to $5.00 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $910,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $16.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 million to $17.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.08 million, with estimates ranging from $25.16 million to $27.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 21.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 228.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at about $1,140,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLNK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.30. 2,161,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,296. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 3.85. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.