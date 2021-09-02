481 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,177.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $14.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $578.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $594.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

