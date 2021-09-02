$5.95 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will post $5.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the highest is $6.10 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $2.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $23.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $23.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.60 million, with estimates ranging from $35.17 million to $47.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRIO shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $300,656. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DRIO traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.96. 211,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $230.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

