$50.93 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report sales of $50.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.20 million and the lowest is $50.80 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $26.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $189.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $190.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $233.38 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $236.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

Several research firms have commented on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of GDYN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,694. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

In other news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,812,590 shares of company stock worth $72,379,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

