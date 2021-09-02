50,064 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000. Prudential Financial comprises about 2.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

