5,365 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC opened at $364.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

