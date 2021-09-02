$60.38 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post sales of $60.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.84 million to $60.92 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $56.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $241.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $251.64 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BFS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Saul Centers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFS traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,130. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.