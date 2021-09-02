$60.38 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post sales of $60.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.84 million to $60.92 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $56.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $241.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $251.64 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BFS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Saul Centers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFS traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,130. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.