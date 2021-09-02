$60.38 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post sales of $60.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.84 million to $60.92 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $56.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $241.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $251.64 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BFS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
NYSE BFS traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,130. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
