6,280 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.18. 16,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.