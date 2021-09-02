640 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Purchased by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 175.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $252.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

