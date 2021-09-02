6,750 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 40,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

