$73.30 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to report sales of $73.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $295.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.10 million to $296.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $386.95 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $400.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on MYPS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 238,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,178. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.