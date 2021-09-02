8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) vs. DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Head-To-Head Analysis

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DATATRAK International and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 1 6 6 0 2.38

8X8 has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.15%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Volatility and Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International 5.91% 27.45% 5.09% 8X8 -29.99% -80.05% -19.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and 8X8’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million 5.73 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A 8X8 $532.34 million 5.34 -$165.59 million ($1.19) -21.30

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Summary

DATATRAK International beats 8X8 on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meet, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@ mentions'; 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact centre solutions. The company markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.