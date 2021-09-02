$976.36 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report $976.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $994.21 million and the lowest is $951.86 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $636.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $110.26. 795,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.28.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85,836 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 64.5% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.