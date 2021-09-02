A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Trading 0.4% Higher

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.62 and last traded at C$37.51. 7,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 16,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.35.

The company has a market capitalization of C$547.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.41.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.