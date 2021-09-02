A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 29th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,310.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $233,632. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $14,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 1,113,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,912,000 after buying an additional 977,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 848,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 558,820 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial increased their price target on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,858. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.90. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

