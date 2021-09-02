AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $17.35

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $17.94. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 2,300 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 37.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

