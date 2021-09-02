Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 74.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

NYSE:AGD opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

