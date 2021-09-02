Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $339.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

