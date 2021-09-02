ACG Wealth Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.78. 83,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,478. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average of $156.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

