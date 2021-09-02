ACG Wealth Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ACG Wealth cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Walmart were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $148.17. The company had a trading volume of 249,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,909. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.94 and a 200-day moving average of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $415.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,310,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,125,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,419,340. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

