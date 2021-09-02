ACG Wealth Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

