ACG Wealth Sells 3,063 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 10.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in WestRock by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in WestRock by 450.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 26,398 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $52.18. 25,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

