ACG Wealth Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $74,221,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

D stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,344. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

