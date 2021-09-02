Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 9,001 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $115.05 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

