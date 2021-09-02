Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 9,778 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,044,303,000 after purchasing an additional 153,779 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $305.91 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $309.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

