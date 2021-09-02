Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,319 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.