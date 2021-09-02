Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.63 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $102.59 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

