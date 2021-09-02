Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 35,424 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $76,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

NYSE CP opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

