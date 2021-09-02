Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 13,896 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,896 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

