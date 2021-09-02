Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 700 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

