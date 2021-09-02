Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.24

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 6926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

