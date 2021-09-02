Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $665.89 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $668.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $317.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

