ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.59

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $872.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.59.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $179.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.