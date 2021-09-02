Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,088 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Loews by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Loews by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,311,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

