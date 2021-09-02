Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 449 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

AMETEK stock opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.89 and its 200 day moving average is $131.90. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.