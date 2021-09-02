Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Editas Medicine worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 500.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 92,108 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.