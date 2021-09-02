Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GINN. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $562,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 197.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GINN opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $63.93.

