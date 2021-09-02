Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 484 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 234,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,884 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.2% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.64.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $505.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $511.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $470.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,270 shares of company stock worth $26,484,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

