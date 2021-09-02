Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) versus Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stoneridge and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Stoneridge currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.60%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.88%. Given Stoneridge’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Aeva Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stoneridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge 4.03% 2.20% 1.04% Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stoneridge and Aeva Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $648.01 million 0.99 -$7.95 million ($0.03) -787.00 Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stoneridge.

Volatility and Risk

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stoneridge beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure, and activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators. The Electronics segment offers driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. The Stoneridge Brazil segment sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services, vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices, and telematics solutions. The company was founded by D. M. Draime in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

