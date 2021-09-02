Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

AFMD stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $702.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.68. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth $161,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Affimed by 35.0% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Affimed by 23.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

