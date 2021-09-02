Affirm (AFRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.