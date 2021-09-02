Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 5.3%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 103,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,098,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,183 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Agenus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 912,567 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Agenus by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Agenus by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

