agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.55 and last traded at $35.61. Approximately 4,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 651,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. Bank of America started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Get agilon health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.41.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.