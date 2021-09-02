Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Update

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of AGIO opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,090.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

