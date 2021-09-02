AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) & Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Critical Analysis

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AIkido Pharma and Inotiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Inotiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inotiv has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.34%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inotiv is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -10.52% -10.41% Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Inotiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 7,443.52 -$12.34 million N/A N/A Inotiv $60.47 million 7.21 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -78.31

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Summary

Inotiv beats AIkido Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.