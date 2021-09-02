Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 151.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $269.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.45. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

