Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Lessened by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.03. 4,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.45. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

