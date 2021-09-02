AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.63. 904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABSSF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$50.00 to C$53.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.