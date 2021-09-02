Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €151.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.00 ($152.94).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €118.00 ($138.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €112.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.04. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.