Alasdair Buchanan Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) Stock

Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) insider Alasdair Buchanan bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Shares of PXEN stock opened at GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of £5.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.08. Prospex Energy PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Prospex Energy Company Profile

Prospex Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It holds interest in the Tesorillo Project that comprises two petroleum exploration licenses, the Tesorillo and Ruedalabola permits, which cover an area of approximately 38,000 hectares located in Cadiz Province in southern Spain; 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and a 17% economic interest in the Podere Gallina exploration permit in Po Valley Basin, Italy.

