Alasdair Buchanan Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) Stock

Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) insider Alasdair Buchanan bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).
Shares of PXEN stock opened at GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of £5.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.08. Prospex Energy PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).
Prospex Energy Company Profile
